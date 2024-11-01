Dan Vladar News: Earns third career shutout

Vladar posted a 22-save shutout in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

This game came down to goaltending, with Vladar holding the fort while his former teammate Jacob Markstrom slipped up late in the third period. Vladar hadn't recorded a shutout since the 2021-22 season. He improved to 3-2-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage over six outings this season. The 27-year-old netminder is sharing the crease with Dustin Wolf in 2024-25, and if the Flames keep rotating their netminders, Wolf would start Sunday at home versus the Oilers while Vladar's next outing is tentatively lined up to be Tuesday in Montreal.