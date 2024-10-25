Fantasy Hockey
Dan Vladar headshot

Dan Vladar News: Gives up three goals Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Vladar stopped 39 of 42 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 1:17 left in the third period.

Vladar made his fourth start of the season in this game, and although his 39 saves were a season-high for him, he's now lost his last two outings -- albeit one in overtime. The 27-year-old owns a 2-1-1 mark with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 save percentage through four appearances, but if excluding his woeful season debut against the Canucks on Oct. 9, then his save percentage rises to an impressive .934 mark.

Dan Vladar
Calgary Flames
