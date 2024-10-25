Dan Vladar News: Gives up three goals Thursday

Vladar stopped 39 of 42 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes. The fourth goal was an empty-netter with 1:17 left in the third period.

Vladar made his fourth start of the season in this game, and although his 39 saves were a season-high for him, he's now lost his last two outings -- albeit one in overtime. The 27-year-old owns a 2-1-1 mark with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 save percentage through four appearances, but if excluding his woeful season debut against the Canucks on Oct. 9, then his save percentage rises to an impressive .934 mark.