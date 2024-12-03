Dan Vladar News: Picks up shutout win

Vladar posted a 16-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Vladar bounced back from his worst start of the season, a six-goal meltdown in Pittsburgh on Saturday, to earn his second shutout of the campaign. The 27-year-old netminder has done a decent job in a timeshare role this season. He's at 5-5-3 with a 2.65 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 13 appearances. Vladar's outing Tuesday marked just the second time he's started consecutive games all season, though he may get a third straight nod given the win. The Flames host the Blues on Thursday.