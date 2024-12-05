Dan Vladar News: Stumbles to overtime loss

Vladar allowed four goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Vladar gave up a pair of goals in the first period, and the Flames were never able to give him a lead to protect. The 27-year-old has now lost three of his last five outings (2-1-2), allowing 15 goals in that span, though one of those wins was a shutout over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. For the season, he's at a 5-5-4 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 14 games. Don't be surprised to see Dustin Wolf get the starting nod in a tough road matchup Sunday versus the Stars.