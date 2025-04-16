Darren Raddysh News: Nets power-play marker

Raddysh scored a power-play goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Raddysh provided the Lightning's last goal midway through the third period. The 29-year-old was able to avoid an absence after sustaining an undisclosed injury Sunday versus the Sabres. Raddysh has two points over the last three games and is up to six goals, 37 points (nine on the power play), 105 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 72 appearances.