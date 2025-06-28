Declan Chisholm News: Trade takes him to U.S. Capital

Chisholm was traded to the Capitals on Saturday in exchange for Chase Priskie, reports TSN.ca. Draft picks (2025) were also exchanged.

The 25-year-old defender recorded a career-high in NHL games played in a season (66) and points (two goals, 10 assists) in 2024-25. Chisholm also ranked second among Wild defenders in takeaways (27) and third in power-play points (two). He's a strong skater who is good in transition and has offensive potential. Chisholm has PP2 upside if his development continues.