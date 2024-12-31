Dmitry Kulikov News: Generates assist in win

Kulikov recorded an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Kulikov ended a 10-game point drought with his helper on a Mackie Samoskevich goal in the first period. The 34-year-old Kulikov produced three assists, 20 PIM, 20 hits and 14 blocked shots over 13 outings in December while maintaining a spot on the second pairing. He's up to eight points, 41 shots on net, 62 hits, 37 blocks, 28 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 38 appearances. Kulikov is behind last year's pace in almost every category despite an increase of 3:03 of ice time per game (16:31 in 2023-24 compared to 19:34 this season).