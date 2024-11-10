Fantasy Hockey
Dmitry Kulikov News: Tallies in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Kulikov scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers.

Kulikov ended a four-game dry spell with his second-period tally. The defenseman is up to four points, 14 shots on net, 24 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 15 contests. He's filling a second-pairing role this season, but it comes with no power-play time, so don't expect him to do much more than the 20 points he produced over 76 regular-season outings in 2023-24.

