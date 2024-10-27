Dougie Hamilton News: Pair of helpers in win

Hamilton notched two assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

One of his helpers came on the power play. Hamilton saw a four-game point streak end Friday, but he responded with his first multi-point effort of the campaign. The 31-year-old defenseman is pushing play in the offensive zone with at least three shots on net in 10 of his 12 games this season. He's collected a goal, five helpers, 44 shots, 19 blocked shots, 14 hits and a minus-3 rating while seeing top-four minutes and power-play time.