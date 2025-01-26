Dougie Hamilton News: Produces pair of helpers

Hamilton logged two assists, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Hamilton logged a multi-point effort for the second game in a row. He's played well for over a month, earning two goals and 10 assists across his last 16 contests despite averaging a fairly modest 19:07 of ice time in that span. The defenseman is up to 33 points, 144 shots on net, 56 hits, 71 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 51 appearances. The Devils' defense is deep and balanced, so Hamilton should have no trouble maintaining decent offense even with a drop in ice time.