Dougie Hamilton News: Stays warm with goal

Hamilton scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Hamilton has played well lately with three goals and six assists over his last 10 games. Two of those nine points have come on the power play. The 31-year-old blueliner began the season with a heavy share of minutes, but the Devils' defense has been virtually fully healthy since late October, and it's a talented group that allows the ice time to be spread around. That's meant Hamilton has averaged 19:15 per game since the start of November compared to 21:51 per game in October. It hasn't hurt his production -- he's earned 34 points, 148 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 57 hits and a plus-4 rating through 52 appearances this season.