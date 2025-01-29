Drew Doughty News: Cleared to make season debut

Doughty (ankle) will make his season debut against the Panthers on Wednesday, George Richards of FloridaHockeyNow.com reports.

Doughty has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury in training camp, but he worked in a regular sweater at practice last week and has been cleared to make his season debut on the road Wednesday. Doughty appeared in all 82 regular-season games for the Kings last year and logged 15 goals, 35 points, 142 blocked shots, 109 hits and 44 PIM while averaging 25:48 of ice time. It's possible that the Kings monitor his playing time slightly following his lengthy absence, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him reclaim a prominent role soon.