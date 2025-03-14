Fantasy Hockey
Drew Doughty headshot

Drew Doughty News: Helps out on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Doughty provided a power-play assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Doughty has a goal and two helpers over his last four contests. The 35-year-old defenseman assisted on a Kevin Fiala tally as the Kings solidified their lead early in the final frame. Doughty now has eight points, 24 shots on net, 14 PIM, 14 hits and 30 blocked shots over 16 outings in 2024-25.

Drew Doughty
Los Angeles Kings
