Dustin Wolf News: Back in win column

Wolf stopped 21 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Wolf allowed a power-play tally and a shortie on a two-on-one break, but he snapped a two-game losing skid. The Flames' defense made it easy on the goalie, who faced just eight shots on net over the final two periods and barely moved in overtime, as Matthew Coronato scored seven seconds in. Wolf upped his record to 4-2 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Calgary continues its Eastern swing Thursday at Boston.