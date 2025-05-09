Dylan DeMelo News: Dishes pair of assists

DeMelo logged two assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

DeMelo earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 24 versus Utah. The 32-year-old blueliner helped out on tallies by Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers. DeMelo continues to operate in a top-four role as a shutdown defenseman. He's earned a goal, three assists, 10 shots on net, 16 hits, 10 blocked shots, eight PIM and an even plus-minus rating over eight playoff outings.