Dylan DeMelo headshot

Dylan DeMelo News: Scores in 600th career game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

DeMelo scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

DeMelo's goal came with 27 seconds left in regulation to send the Jets to the win. The defenseman isn't a frequent contributor on offense but has three points over his last nine outings. For the season, he's at two goals, nine points, 41 shots on net, 80 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 46 appearances. He's played in 600 career games and has earned a total of 153 points while most often featuring in a shutdown role.

Dylan DeMelo
Winnipeg Jets
