Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan DeMelo headshot

Dylan DeMelo News: Tallies in Game 5 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

DeMelo scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

DeMelo put the Jets ahead 3-2 at 11:05 of the second period, and the third time was the charm for them to hold the lead. The veteran defenseman has two points, five shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff appearances. He continues to skate alongside Josh Morrissey on the top pairing, and while DeMelo won't generate a lot of offense, he gets plenty of ice time in a shutdown role.

Dylan DeMelo
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now