Dylan DeMelo News: Tallies in Game 5 win

DeMelo scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

DeMelo put the Jets ahead 3-2 at 11:05 of the second period, and the third time was the charm for them to hold the lead. The veteran defenseman has two points, five shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff appearances. He continues to skate alongside Josh Morrissey on the top pairing, and while DeMelo won't generate a lot of offense, he gets plenty of ice time in a shutdown role.