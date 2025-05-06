Fantasy Hockey
Dylan Holloway headshot

Dylan Holloway Injury: Wouldn't have returned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2025 at 10:52am

Holloway (lower body) was not expected back this season and will turn his focus to 2025-26, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Additionally, general manager Doug Armstrong confirmed Holloway underwent surgery.

According to Armstrong, Holloway should be ready for the start of the upcoming campaign, but didn't divulge the nature of the winger's injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old Calgary native was rolling offensively with six goals and 10 helpers in his last 12 outings. In his first year with the Blues, Holloway set new personal bests in goals (26), assists (37) and power-play points (13).

Dylan Holloway
St. Louis Blues
