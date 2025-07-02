Elmer Soderblom News: Agrees to two-year contract

Soderblom signed a two-year, $2.25 million contract with the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Soderblom was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. The 23-year-old had four goals, 11 points, six PIM and 43 hits in 26 appearances with the Red Wings in 2024-25. He also recorded five goals, 17 points and 29 PIM in 38 regular-season outings with AHL Grand Rapids. He's got a great chance of starting the upcoming season as part of Detroit's bottom six.