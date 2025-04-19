Fantasy Hockey
Elmer Soderblom headshot

Elmer Soderblom News: Heads to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Soderblom (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Soderblom missed Detroit's final five games of the 2024-25 campaign due to the injury, but his shift to the minors suggests that he's healthy now. He finished the NHL regular season with four goals and 11 points in 26 outings with the Red Wings. The 23-year-old also has five goals and 17 points across 38 appearances with Grand Rapids this season.

