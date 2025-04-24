Eric Comrie News: Enters for mop-up duty

Comrie stopped two of three shots he faced in relief of Connor Hellebuyck in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Blues in Game 3.

Comrie gave up a goal to Colton Parayko after entering for mop-up duty in the blowout loss. Comrie isn't expected to play often in the postseason unless Hellebuyck is injured, though the occasional relief appearance could happen. Comrie was 9-10-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 20 regular-season contests.