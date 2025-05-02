Eric Comrie News: Plays third period again Friday

Comrie stopped all four shots he faced in relief of Connor Hellebuyck in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 6.

This was Comrie's third relief appearance in the postseason. He's allowed just one goal on 13 shots over those three outings, which total 42:59 of ice time. Hellebuyck's ongoing road struggles have taken the headlines in the first round, but there's virtually no chance the Jets will turn to Comrie for Game 7 on Sunday in Winnipeg.