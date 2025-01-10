Fantasy Hockey
Eric Comrie headshot

Eric Comrie News: Set to start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:17am

Comrie was the first goalie off and is slated to guard the cage at home against the Kings on Friday, John Lu of TSN reports.

While Connor Hellebuyck normally takes the first game of a back-to-back, it seems the coaching staff wants to save him for Saturday's matchup with the division-rival Avalanche. As such, it figures to be Comrie's crease heading into Friday's contest. The 29-year-old Edmonton native is mired in a six-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.25 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Given his struggles, fantasy players probably shouldn't expect to see Comrie in the crease outside of back-to-backs.

Eric Comrie
Winnipeg Jets
