Eric Comrie News: Tending twine Saturday
Comrie will start on the road versus the Predators on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Connor Hellebuyck had a 17-save performance in Friday's win over the Penguins, but that light workload won't lead to him starting both halves of a back-to-back. Comrie will instead draw in for the first time since Nov. 14. The 29-year-old has gone 3-1-0 with a 2.77 GAA and a .909 save percentage over his first four appearances this season. The Predators enter this game in last place with 2.30 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now