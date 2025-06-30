Evan Bouchard News: Cashes in big time

Bouchard agreed to terms on a four-year, $42 million contract with Edmonton on Monday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Bouchard becomes the fourth-highest-paid defenseman in the NHL behind Erik Karlsson, Drew Doughty and Rasmus Dahlin heading into next season. The 25-year-old Bouchard has missed just two games over the past four seasons, showing strong durability along with plenty of offensive upside. With his role on the Oilers' No. 1 power-play unit, Bouchard should continue to offer elite-level fantasy value.