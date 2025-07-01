Evgenii Dadonov News: Joins Jersey on one-year deal

Dadnov signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Devils, the team announced Tuesday.

Dadonov's contract is only a $1 million base salary, but it does contain performance bonuses that could increase the value of the contract. The 36-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Stars, and he is coming off of his first 20-goal campaign since 2021-22. He will hope to bring that depth scoring to the Devils, likely in a middle-six role.