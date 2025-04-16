Filip Forsberg News: Dishes pair of assists

Forsberg recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Forsberg led the Predators with 76 points this season, including three goals and six assists over eight games in April. The winger added 281 shots on net, 151 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-27 rating across 82 contests. Forsberg's 11.0 shooting percentage was his lowest in the last four years, a span in which he's topped the 40-goal mark twice. Despite the Predators' poor season, Forsberg was still worth the price fantasy managers paid on draft day, and he should be a strong option for 2025-26, especially if the team around him bounces back.