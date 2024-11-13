Fantasy Hockey
Gabriel Landeskog Injury: Still no timetable to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Head coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday that Landeskog (knee) remains without a timetable to return, Adrian Hernandez of SBNation.com reports.

Landeskog has been dealing with a knee injury since September of 2022, and he underwent a cartilage transplant surgery in his right knee in May of 2023. The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in a game since June of 2022, and it's not yet clear when he'll return to action. Landeskog was skating over the summer, which led to optimism that he could return early in the 2024-25 campaign, but it's discouraging that he remains without a timetable to return after a month has elapsed in the regular season.

