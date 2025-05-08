Jack Eichel News: Distributes three helpers

Eichel logged three assists, including two on the power play, and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Eichel had a hand in both of Victor Olofsson's tallies as well as a William Karlsson goal. The 28-year-old Eichel has a goal and eight helpers during his five-game point streak after shaking off a three-game skid to open the postseason. He's added 24 shots on net, 14 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through eight playoff outings. Eichel will have his work cut out for him as he tries to lead the Golden Knights out of a 2-0 deficit in this second-round series.