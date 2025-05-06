NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday's Playoff Games

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday has two games scheduled, including one starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT and one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Washington Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights to begin Round 2 of both matchups. The over/under for the Oilers-Golden Knights contest is 6.0 goals, while the Hurricanes-Capitals game anticipates 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. EDM ($8,000): Hill has stopped 78 of 85 shots during his three-game winning streak while posting a 2.08 GAA. He went 3-1 with a 2.19 GAA and a .934 save percentage in five postseason appearances against the Oilers in 2023. Edmonton ranked second in the opening round with 35.2 shots per game this playoffs.

Logan Thompson, WSH vs. CAR ($7,600): Thompson allowed two goals or fewer in four of five outings in Round 1, posting a 2.23 GAA and a .923 save percentage. Carolina had the most shots per game (36.6) in the first round of the playoffs, giving Thompson plenty of bang for the buck potential.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Connor McDavid, EDM at VGK ($9,000): McDavid reached the scoresheet in five of six games versus Los Angeles in Round 1, accumulating two goals, 23 shots and 11 points. He has one goal and six helpers during his four-game point streak. McDavid amassed five goals and 10 points in six playoff contests versus the Golden Knights in 2023.

Dylan Strome, WSH vs. CAR ($6,000): Strome has two goals and seven assists across his five-game point spree. He has three helpers on the power play and nine shots over that stretch. Strome had one goal, seven shots and two helpers in four appearances versus the Hurricanes during the regular season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM at VGK ($4,500): Nugent-Hopkins has picked up at least one point in four straight games, contributing three goals, two assists and 10 shots. He has one goal and two helpers in his last two outings versus the Golden Knights.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Golden Knights vs. Oilers

Jack Eichel (C - $7,500), Mark Stone (W - $5,200), William Karlsson (W - $4,100)

Eichel has collected one goal on 14 shots and four assists across his three-game point streak. Stone has provided two goals, two helpers and 11 shots over his three-game point spree. Karlsson has a shorthanded goal, two points and seven shots in his last four outings.

Vegas' top line heated up late in Round 1, and the trio has considerable offensive upside for Tuesday's slate.

Hurricanes at Capitals

Andrei Svechnikov (W - $5,700), Sebastian Aho (C - $6,300), Jackson Blake (W - $4,500)

Svechnikov scored five goals on 22 shots and added an assist in the first round against New Jersey. He has four tallies, 17 shots and one helper during his three-game point streak. Aho has registered three goals, 11 shots and five assists over a four-game point spree. Blake has notched one goal on 10 shots and three helpers in his last four outings.

Carolina's top line was all over the scoresheet in Round 1 versus New Jersey, and all three players have affordable cap hits for Tuesday night's action.

DEFENSEMEN

Jakob Chychrun, WSH vs. CAR ($5,900): Chychrun has recorded two goals, one assist, five shots and nine blocks during his three-game point streak. He had one assist and three shots in two regular-season appearances versus Carolina in 2024-25.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. EDM ($5,100): Theodore has generated two power-play goals, an even-strength assist, 11 shots and seven blocks in his last three appearances. His category coverage makes him an intriguing value play for Tuesday's slate.

