Jacob Markstrom News: Starting in Calgary

Markstrom will defend the visiting crease in Calgary on Friday, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

It will be Markstrom's first appearance back in Calgary since he was dealt from the Flames to New Jersey in the offseason. Markstrom spent four seasons with the Flames, going 105-78-25 with 15 shutouts. Markstrom is off to a good start with the Devils, as he is 5-3-1 with a 2.68 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The Flames started the season on fire with a 5-0-1 mark, but have since fallen upon hard times as they have lost four games in a row.