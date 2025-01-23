Jake Allen News: Perfect to earn win in relief
Allen stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief of Jacob Markstrom (lower body) in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.
Markstrom is set to miss time, so Allen is likely to see a heavier workload for a while. This was Allen's first win since Nov. 23 -- he had lost all six of his appearances from Nov. 30 to Jan. 18. The 34-year-old netminder has done alright in limited action with a 6-8-1 record, a 2.66 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 15 games played. The Devils' next game is against one of Allen's former teams, as they're in Montreal on Saturday.
