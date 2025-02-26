Jake Allen News: Slated to start Wednesday

Allen is expected to start on the road versus the Avalanche on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen's time as the Devils' starter could be nearing a close since Jacob Markstrom (knee) has returned to practice. Over his last seven games, Allen is 3-4-0, with two of those wins being shutouts, but he's given up at least three goals in each of the other five contests. The 34-year-old will face a Colorado team with just 13 goals scored over its last six games, a span in which it has gone 3-3-0.