Jakob Chychrun News: Two points in Game 4 loss
Chychrun scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist Monday in the Capitals' 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of their second-round series.
Both points came in the third period as the Caps tried in vain to rally from an early 2-0 deficit. It was the first time in the series that Chychrun had gotten onto the scoresheet, and through nine playoff contests the 27-year-old blueliner has three goals and five points, with Monday's helper being his first point on the power play.
