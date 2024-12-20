Jan Rutta News: Puts up assist
Rutta notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Rutta has managed three helpers over his last 12 games. The 34-year-old blueliner continues to handle a bottom-four role for the Sharks, serving as a steady veteran mentor to the team's younger defensemen. Rutta is at four assists, 39 shots on net, 29 hits, 52 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 35 appearances this season, so he doesn't need to be rostered in the vast majority of fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now