Jan Rutta News: Puts up assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Rutta notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Rutta has managed three helpers over his last 12 games. The 34-year-old blueliner continues to handle a bottom-four role for the Sharks, serving as a steady veteran mentor to the team's younger defensemen. Rutta is at four assists, 39 shots on net, 29 hits, 52 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 35 appearances this season, so he doesn't need to be rostered in the vast majority of fantasy formats.

