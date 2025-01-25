Jesper Boqvist News: Finds twine in win

Boqvist scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Boqvist has scored three times over his last six games. The 26-year-old contributed one of the Panthers' four tallies in the second period to help them turn this contests into a romp. He's scored a career-best 12 goals this season while adding eight assists, 52 shots on net, 109 hits and a plus-1 rating over 47 appearances. Boqvist is likely to push for a career year nearly across the board in 2024-25.