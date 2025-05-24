Jesper Boqvist News: Racks up three points Saturday

Boqvist scored a goal, dished two assists, added three hits and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Boqvist took the place of Sam Reinhart (lower body) on the top line. It took some time for the Panthers' offense to get going in this contest, but Boqvist earn all three of his points in a span of 9:08 during the team's third-period rally. Boqvist lost his place in the lineup after opening the postseason with seven straight scoreless outings, an extension of his drought to end the regular season. He's since picked up five points over his last three contests. The 26-year-old will likely stay in the lineup for as long as Reinhart is out, giving Boqvist some appeal as a budget option in DFS in the short term.