Jesper Bratt Injury: Undergoing shoulder surgery

Bratt (shoulder) will have offseason surgery but should be ready for the beginning of training camp in the fall, the Devils announced Monday.

Bratt will be unavailable to participate in the 2025 IIHF World Championship for Sweden, but he probably won't miss the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. He amassed 21 goals, 88 points, 180 shots on net and 96 hits across 81 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Bratt added one goal, two helpers, 20 shots on target, six hits and five blocks in five playoff outings during New Jersey's first-round defeat versus Carolina.