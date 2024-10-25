Jesper Bratt News: Snags helper in loss

Bratt posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Bratt has a helper in three straight contests and seven assists over his last seven games despite not scoring a goal in that stretch. The 26-year-old winger has been consistent with nine points, 28 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating over 10 appearances. He's shooting a meager 3.6 percent this season -- considering he's been over 10 percent in each of the last three years, it's safe to assume his luck will turn around at some point.