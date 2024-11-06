Fantasy Hockey
Jesse Puljujarvi News: Notches helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Puljujarvi recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Puljujarvi had been scratched in the previous two games, but he replaced Valtteri Puustinen in the lineup in a bottom-six role. Despite seeing a modest 9:49 of ice time, Puljujarvi was able to get on the scoresheet for the first time in his last five outings. The winger has six points, 13 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating over 11 appearances, but he's likely to be a rotational depth forward for much of the campaign.

