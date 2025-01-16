Joel Kiviranta News: Manages assist in loss
Kiviranta notched an assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
Kiviranta has three helpers over 10 games since the holiday break. The 28-year-old had five goals across three contests leading into the break, and that uptick in production has earned him a larger role in the Avalanche's middle six as the team deals with some injuries at forward. Kiviranta is at 15 points, 54 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-5 rating through 46. As long as he's on the second line, he's worth consideration in fantasy formats that reward his physical play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now