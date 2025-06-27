Menu
John Tavares News: Inks four-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 10:46am

Tavares agreed to a four-year, $17.52 million contract with Toronto on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Tavares wanted to remain in Toronto and will do so with a hometown discount as his $4.38 million AAV is well below what he likely could have received on the open market. Tavares had a big year in 2024-25, scoring 38 times while adding 36 assists across 75 regular-season appearances. He was without a point in eight of his last nine playoff games, managing five goals and seven points in 13 postseason contests. Tavares will likely wind up as the second-line center in Toronto, behind Auston Matthews.

Toronto Maple Leafs
