Jonah Gadjovich Injury: Progresses to full-contact work

Head coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday that Gadjovich (upper body) has progressed to full-contact work, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gadjovich has missed the last 17 matchups due to his upper-body injury, and he hasn't yet been cleared for game action. However, he's been trending in the right direction recently, as he was a full participant in practice Friday, and he's now progressed to full-contact work. He'll remain sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Kings, but he seems day-to-day for now as he appears to be nearing the end of his lengthy absence.