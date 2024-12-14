Fantasy Hockey
Jonas Brodin headshot

Jonas Brodin News: Assist in return from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 7:06pm

Brodin picked up an assist in Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Brodin missed eight games due to an upper-body injury before playing against the Flyers. He took his usual spot on the first pairing and fired three shots in 25:06 of playing time. Brodin's fantasy contributions are linked more to his 45 blocked shots than his offensive contributions (two goals, seven assists) through his 20 appearances. Brodin is also behind Jared Spurgeon, Declan Chisholm and Brock Faber on the power play depth chart.

