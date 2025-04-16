Jonathan Marchessault News: One of each in Wednesday's win

Marchessault scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

Marchessault ended the year with two goals and five assists over five contests after missing four games due to a lower-body injury. He had a total of 21 goals, 56 points (23 on the power play), 206 shots on net, 77 hits, 35 PIM and a minus-29 rating over 78 appearances. His 10.2 shooting percentage was his lowest since 2020-21, and combined with a lower shot volume, it explains most of his struggles in his first year with the Predators.