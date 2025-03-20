How to Prepare for the Fantasy Playoffs

We've already witnessed some of that. St. Louis, Ottawa and Montreal are three of the hottest teams in the NHL, while Toronto and Vegas have been a bit more of a mixed bag recently. Florida is looking like another example of a team that could underperform expectations down the stretch. The Panthers suffered back-to-back losses over the weekend to Montreal and the Islanders — two teams trying to claw into the playoffs. The difference in intensity between those fighting to get into the playoffs and those who have already essentially secured a spot is likely to only get starker as we get closer to the NHL postseason.

Not every player is on a team with the same level of intensity and urgency right now. This is the time of year when teams on the playoff bubble can shine while certain teams that are better on paper, but have less to play for, can merely tread water.

The default start date for Yahoo's fantasy playoffs (March 24) is right around the corner, so the most fun segment of the year is about to begin. Some of what's to come (as is true with so much else) will be decided by luck, but there are still some things we can do to put ourselves in a better position to succeed over the coming weeks, so here are three tips for navigating through the upcoming weeks.

1. A Team's Situation Can Impact Your Players' Performance

The one team that might be an exception to that is the Capitals. Washington has a unique drive down the stretch with Alex Ovechkin chasing Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record, so don't be surprised if Ovechkin's enthusiasm to hit that mark becomes a rallying point for the entire team, pushing the Capitals all-in even if their place in the standings is about as secure as it could be at this stage of the campaign.

The other category to consider is teams that are completely out of the playoff picture. On the one hand, those squads have the luxury of playing without pressure, but we might still see some squads like Nashville, Chicago and San Jose plummet as those squads slog toward the end of miserable seasons.

On an individual level, though, we might see more from young players during that stretch, especially as teams with nothing else to play for treat the final weeks as an extended audition. For example, Luca Cagnoni, who is a 20-year-old defenseman San Jose recalled Tuesday after providing an impressive 13 goals and 47 points in 56 appearances as an AHL rookie this campaign, is likely to get a short-term role with the Sharks that exceeds what he might have received at this time of year if he was playing for another squad. For that reason, players like Cagnoni could be decent pickups if they fill a role on your team, especially if you need help due to injuries.

Which brings us to our next topic…

2. The Focus Is Now

It's the time of year to be less tolerant of players who have gone cold. Don't go take that philosophy too far and start dropping high-end players like Martin Necas just because he's been limited to a single point over his past four appearances, but players like Jonathan Marchessault (three points in past 12 appearances), Travis Konecny (two in past nine) and Carter Verhaeghe (three in past 11) are among those who you might want to be less patient went. As we get deeper into the playoffs, you'll want to be even harsher in your assessment and potentially ditch even better players who are slumping. For example, in a week or two, I'd consider dropping even someone of the caliber of Kirill Marchenko (two in past eight) if he was enduring a cold slump comparable to his current one unless I had plans for him beyond this campaign.

The flip side of that is being bolder when grabbing players who are hot. Jordan Eberle (eight in past five), Taylor Hall (four in past three) and Pius Suter (five in past four) are some to keep in mind for the short term, and staying on top of who is hot at any given time will help you significantly.

Also, be mindful of any limitations you have in terms of moves you can make on a weekly basis. If you find yourself with the luxury of having moves to spare at any time, it might be advantageous to use them in preparation for players you anticipate needing down in subsequent weeks.

For example, you might want to grab players who have busy schedules next week. Which brings us to…

3. A Team's Schedule Now Matters Almost as Much as a Player's Ability

We already touched on how the situation of a team can cause some squads, and therefore the players within that squad, to under/overperform across the final weeks of the campaign, but the team's schedule is also a massive consideration.

For example, it will be difficult for David Pastrnak to be a major factor in the quarterfinals (March 24-30) because Boston only has two road games set for that stretch. In the semifinals (March 31-April 6), you might get less out of Auston Matthews because Toronto will play only twice.

Keep that in mind and combine it with any considerations you have about a team's situation. I mentioned Ottawa and Montreal before, and streaming options from both of those squads might be of particular use to you in the quarterfinals because the Senators and Canadiens are each set to feature in four games over that span. Detroit, Utah, the Islanders, Vancouver and Detroit are other teams on the playoff bubble and are set to play four games next week.

For the semifinals, Calgary, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston and Columbus are each set to play four games and are also (at least at the time of writing) on that playoff bubble. I'll mention Washington again because the Capitals will play four games during the semifinals, and they have the extra motivation that comes with Ovechkin's record chase.

The finals are a bit too far off to fully appreciate what teams will have something to play for by that point, but keep in mind that once we're that late into the season, you might also have to contend with some teams who have nothing left to play for potentially using some of their top players more sparingly or even making an elite player a healthy scratch. You might also see teams with a secure position in the standings start to utilize their backup goaltender a little more to keep their starter fresh. That might not end up having a significant bearing on your league, but it's just another factor to stay on top of.

Most of all, though, just have fun with this and hope that luck is on your side.