Jonathan Quick News: First stinker of season
Quick stopped 34 of 40 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.
Quick had allowed just four goals over his first five appearances of the season, so this was a brutal correction of his extremely good fortune. The Oilers tallied twice in each period and looked nothing like the downtrodden team that has ambled to an 11-9-2 start to 2024-25. Quick is now 4-1-0 with a 1.85 GAA and a .943 save percentage through six outings. The 38-year-old has been scratching away at Igor Shesterkin's playing time recently, but the Rangers' No. 1 should have a chance to regain a hefty share of starts after Quick's stumble Saturday. The Rangers' next game is Monday at home versus the Blues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now