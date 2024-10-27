Jonathan Quick News: Nabs second win

Quick made 32 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

The first two periods belonged to the goaltenders, as Quick battled Lukas Dostal to a scoreless tie through 40 minutes, but the Rangers finally broke through early in the third. Quick lost his own shutout bid when Olen Zellweger tipped home a slick feed from Leo Carlsson midway through the frame. The 38-year-old netminder hasn't seen much work so far behind Igor Shesterkin, but Quick has won both his starts while allowed just three goals on 64 shots.