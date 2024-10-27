Fantasy Hockey
Jonathan Quick News: Nabs second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 6:25am

Quick made 32 saves in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

The first two periods belonged to the goaltenders, as Quick battled Lukas Dostal to a scoreless tie through 40 minutes, but the Rangers finally broke through early in the third. Quick lost his own shutout bid when Olen Zellweger tipped home a slick feed from Leo Carlsson midway through the frame. The 38-year-old netminder hasn't seen much work so far behind Igor Shesterkin, but Quick has won both his starts while allowed just three goals on 64 shots.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
