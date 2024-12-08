Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Quick headshot

Jonathan Quick News: Rough outing in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Quick conceded six goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Kraken. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

After starting the campaign with a 4-0-0 record in his first five appearances, Quick has lost two of his last three outings. The veteran netminder has conceded 15 goals during that stretch -- the 38-year-old allowed just four goals over his first five contests of the season. If Igor Shesterkin (personal) is not available for Monday's game against the Blackhawks, Quick could have the chance to rebound in the second half of a back-to-back. Dylan Garand, who was recalled from AHL Hartford on Sunday, might be an option for Monday's game as well.

Jonathan Quick
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now