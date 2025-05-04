Fantasy Hockey
Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Defending crease in Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Binnington will defend the road net versus Winnipeg on Sunday in Game 7, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington has won three of his last four outings, including a 21-save effort in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Jets in Game 6. He has posted a 2.54 GAA and an .897 save percentage through six starts against Winnipeg this postseason. The winner of Sunday's matchup between St. Louis and Winnipeg will play against Dallas in the second round.

